Agenus to Present AGEN1181 Clinical Data at SITC

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc . (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced acceptance of its abstract describing updated Phase 1 clinical trial results for AGEN1181 (Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4) alone and in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting, to be held November 10-14, 2021.

Abstract Title: AGEN1181, an Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4 antibody, alone and in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in patients with advanced solid tumors: Initial phase I results (NCT03860272)

Abstract Number: 479

Presenting Author: Dr. Anthony El-Khoueiry

The full abstract will be released on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The updated data will be presented at the conference and will become available in the investor section of our website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations following the presentation on November 12, 2021.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its MiNK Therapeutics subsidiary), adjuvants, and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding potential therapeutic benefit and future clinical development plans for balstilimab, zalifrelimab, and AGEN1181, alone and in combination with other agents. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

