CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, to be held both virtually and at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., from November 10 to 14, 2021. The Company also announced an oral presentation at the SITC 2021 Pre-Conference Program, The Evolution of Immunotherapy: An Exploration of Immunity Beyond T cells, CAR T in Solid Tumors and Novel Combinations, which will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET on November 10, 2021.

CRISPR Therapeutics presentation:

Title: CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T cells targeting CD33 show high preclinical efficacy against AML without long-term hematopoietic toxicity
Abstract Number and Type: 133, poster
Date and Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall E, or https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/home

Presented jointly with Nkarta:

Title: A combined strategy of CD70 CAR co-expression with membrane-bound IL-15 and CISH knockout results in enhanced NK cytotoxicity and persistence
Abstract Number and Type: 16439, oral
Date and Time: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 2:40 p.m. ET
Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, or https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/program/pre-conference-programs/industr ...

Title: CISH gene-knockout anti-CD70-CAR NK cells demonstrate potent anti-tumor activity against solid tumor cell lines and provide partial resistance to tumor microenvironment inhibition
Abstract Number and Type: 113, poster
Date and Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall E, or https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/home

About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS word mark and design logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Susan Kim
+1-617-307-7503
susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:
Rachel Eides
+1-617-315-4493
rachel.eides@crisprtx.com





