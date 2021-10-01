checkAd

Codiak to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating New Potential Therapeutic Applications of Engineered Exosomes at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that three posters featuring preclinical data from its engEx Platform programs will be presented during the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2021), which is being held virtually and in person in Washington, D.C. from November 10-14, 2021.

In addition, Codiak’s Chief Scientific Officer, Sriram Sathyanarayanan, Ph.D., will co-chair a session entitled “Exosomes and Cellular Engineering” and present on the company’s approach to developing engineered exosome therapeutics and the opportunity to overcome historical challenges of other modalities in immuno-oncology.   

“At SITC this year, we will present for the first time preclinical data on our exosome therapeutic candidates in two new settings, including in leptomeningeal disease with exoSTING and in combination therapy with exoSTING and exoIL-12 in solid tumors,” said Dr. Sathyanarayanan. “In addition, we will share new data in hepatocellular carcinoma models with our next clinical candidate, exoASO-STAT6, for which we expect to file an IND by the end of the year. Taken together, these data point to new potential therapeutic applications for engineered exosomes and the flexibility and broad potential of our platform to create new classes of molecular medicines.”

Poster Presentations:
exoSTING Demonstrates Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in a Mouse Model of Leptomeningeal Disease
Abstract number: 761
Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Exosome-Mediated Reprogramming of Tumor-Associated Macrophages by exoASO-STAT6 for the Treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)
Abstract number: 842
Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Combination Therapy of exoSTING, exoIL-12 Activates Systemic Anti-Tumor Immunity
Abstract number: 572
Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Abstracts will be made available by SITC on November 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET and posters will be available via the conference platform beginning November 12, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Concurrent Session:
Exosomes and Cellular Engineering (#216)
Title: Developing Engineered Exosome Based Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology
Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 5:10-6:25 p.m. ET

About the engEx Platform
Codiak’s proprietary engEx Platform is designed to enable the development of engineered exosome therapeutics for a wide spectrum of diseases and to manufacture them reproducibly and at scale to pharmaceutical standards. By leveraging the inherent biology, function and tolerability profile of exosomes, Codiak is developing engEx exosomes designed to carry and protect potent drug molecules, provide selective delivery and elicit the desired pharmacology at the desired tissue and cellular sites. Through its engEx Platform, Codiak seeks to direct tropism and distribution by engineering exosomes to carry on their surface specific targeting drug moieties, such as proteins, antibodies/fragments, and peptides, individually or in combination. Codiak scientists have identified two exosomal proteins that serve as surface and luminal scaffolds. By engineering the exosome surface or lumen and optimizing the route of administration, Codiak aims to deliver engEx exosomes to the desired cell and tissue to more selectively engage the drug target, potentially enhancing the therapeutic index by improving potency and reducing toxicity.

