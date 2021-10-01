checkAd

Replimune Announces Presentations at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, today announced four poster presentations at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting being held November 10-14, 2021.

Details of Replimune’s poster presentations:

Abstract Title: A phase 1 clinical trial of RP2, an enhanced potency oncolytic HSV expressing an anti-CTLA-4 antibody, as a single agent and combined with nivolumab in patients with advanced solid tumors
Abstract Number: 507
Session Date and Time: November 12-14, 2021 from 7:00 AM ET- 5:00 PM ET
Location: Hall E

Abstract Title: ARTACUS: An open-label, multicenter, phase 1b/2 study of RP1 in solid organ transplant recipients with advanced cutaneous malignancies (Trial in Progress presentation)
Abstract Number: 550
Session Date and Time: November 12-14, 2021 from 7:00 AM ET- 5:00 PM ET
Location: Hall E

Abstract Title: CERPASS: A randomized, controlled, open-label, phase 2 study of cemiplimab ± RP1 in patients with advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (Trial in Progress presentation)
Abstract Number: 547
Session Date and Time: November 12-14, 2021 from 7:00 AM ET- 5:00 PM ET
Location: Hall E

Abstract Title: IGNYTE: An open-label, multicenter, phase 1/2 (Ph 1/2) clinical trial of RP1 ± nivolumab in patients with advanced solid tumors (Trial in Progress presentation)
Abstract Number: 506
Session Date and Time: November 12-14, 2021 from 7:00 AM ET- 5:00 PM ET
Location: Hall E

The full posters will be posted to the presentations section of the Replimune website at https://ir.replimune.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

About Replimune
Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune’s Immulytic platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action as well as in standalone indications. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Investor Inquiries
Chris Brinzey
Westwicke, an ICR Company
339.970.2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries
Lissette Steele
Verge Scientific Communications
202.930.4762 x 409
lsteele@vergescientific.com





