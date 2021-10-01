checkAd

Treace Announces First Patient Treated in Mini3D Lapiplasty Clinical Study

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (Nasdaq: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction procedure, today announced treatment of the first patient in the Mini3D Lapiplasty clinical study.   The study will evaluate outcomes using the Lapiplasty Mini-Incision System.

“The Lapiplasty Mini-Incision System and approach have been adapted to enable the same 3-dimensional correction that address the root cause of the bunion problem typically through a smaller 3.5cm incisions vs. the standard Lapiplasty system.   When compared with traditional minimally invasive surgical osteotomies, the Lapiplasty Mini-Incision enables the proper realignment of the first metatarsal bone, restoring natural anatomy, without the need to cut and shift bone to improve appearance,” said Dr. Jody McAleer, DPM, FACFAS Jefferson City Medical Group Department of Podiatry, MO and lead principal investigator.1 “With the first patient now treated, we look forward to advancing the study and reporting on long term outcomes following the procedure.”

John T. Treace, CEO of Treace commented, “We are committed to driving clinical data evaluating our Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction procedure. The Mini3D study builds on our ongoing ALIGN3D study, but through a Mini-Incision approach, providing both patients and physicians with another option to surgically manage bunion deformities.”

For additional information on the Lapiplasty Mini-Incision system, including benefits and risks, please visit the Treace Medical website.

About the Mini3D Lapiplasty Clinical Study
The Prospective Clinical StuDy of Tri-planar Tarsometatarsal (TMT) ArthroDesis with Early Weight-Bearing after Lapiplasty ProceDure through a Mini-Incision Approach, or Mini3D, is a prospective, multicenter, unblinded post-market study designed to evaluate outcomes of the Lapiplasty Procedure using the Lapiplasty Mini-Incision System for patients in need of hallux valgus surgery. The study will evaluate for consistent and reliable correction of all three dimensions of the bunion deformity, as well as maintenance of such correction following accelerated return to weight-bearing, initially in a walking boot. The primary effectiveness endpoint is radiographic recurrence of the hallux valgus deformity at 24 months follow up. Key secondary endpoints include change in three-dimensional radiographic alignment; clinical radiographic healing; time to start of weight-bearing in a walking boot and in shoes; pain; quality of life; and range of motion of the big toe joint. The study will treat up to 200 patients in up to 20 centers.

