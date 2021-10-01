checkAd

Board of Directors of Sbanken ASA decides to distribute NOK 4.40 in dividend for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Bergen, 1 October 2021. The Board of Directors of Sbanken ASA has today decided to utilise the outstanding dividend authorisation for 2020 to distribute NOK 4.40 per share, corresponding to 62.8 per cent of net profit after tax. The authorisation was granted to the Board of Directors by the ordinary general meeting held on 22 April 2021.

As set out in section 3.2 (Offer Price) of the Offer Document for DNB Bank ASA’s recommended voluntary cash tender offer to acquire all shares of Sbanken ASA dated 23 April 2021, DNB Bank ASA may reduce the Offer Price by an amount corresponding to the amount of such dividend distribution made by Sbanken and any acceptances of the Offer received by DNB Bank ASA shall be deemed an acceptance of the Offer as revised.

Contact details,

Investor Relations
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990

Media Contact
Kristian K. Fredheim, Head of Communications, Sbanken ASA, +47 924 47 407

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





