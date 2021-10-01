Board of Directors of Sbanken ASA decides to distribute NOK 4.40 in dividend for 2020

Bergen, 1 October 2021. The Board of Directors of Sbanken ASA has today decided to utilise the outstanding dividend authorisation for 2020 to distribute NOK 4.40 per share, corresponding to 62.8 per cent of net profit after tax. The authorisation was granted to the Board of Directors by the ordinary general meeting held on 22 April 2021.

As set out in section 3.2 (Offer Price) of the Offer Document for DNB Bank ASA’s recommended voluntary cash tender offer to acquire all shares of Sbanken ASA dated 23 April 2021, DNB Bank ASA may reduce the Offer Price by an amount corresponding to the amount of such dividend distribution made by Sbanken and any acceptances of the Offer received by DNB Bank ASA shall be deemed an acceptance of the Offer as revised.





