Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present Updates on Three Pipeline Programs at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC)
Three SITC presentations highlight the breadth of immuno-oncology strategies from the company’s expanding portfolio
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that
combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced that it will be presenting three abstracts at the 2021 Society for
Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, which is being held from Nov. 10-14, both virtually and in person in Washington, D.C.
The three poster presentations highlight assets in Bolt’s preclinical pipeline, including two Boltbody immune stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) candidates and an agonist antibody. BDC-2034 is a Boltbody ISAC targeting CEA, and the other Boltbody ISAC program targets PD-L1. The company’s proprietary agonist antibody targets Dectin-2 (also known as TAM1). Information about these presentations can be found below and on the 2021 SITC Annual Meeting website.
Title: BDC-2034: Discovery of a CEA-targeting Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) for Solid Tumors
Presenter: William G. Mallet, Ph.D.
Poster Number: 784
Details: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. EST, Poster Hall
Title: Dectin-2, a novel target for tumor macrophage reprogramming in cancer immunotherapy
Presenter: Justin A. Kenkel, Ph.D.
Poster Number: 862
Details: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. EST, Poster Hall
Title: PD-L1-targeted ISAC combines myeloid cell activation, immune-checkpoint inhibition and ADCP to improve anti-tumor efficacy over anti-PD-L1 antibodies in preclinical
models
Presenter: Marcin Kowanetz, Ph.D.
Poster Number: 782
Details: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. EST, Poster Hall
About the Boltbody Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) Platform
ISACs are a new category of immunotherapy that combines the precision of antibody targeting with the strength of the innate and adaptive immune systems. Boltbody ISACs are comprised of three primary components: a tumor-targeting antibody, a non-cleavable linker, and a proprietary immune stimulant to activate the patient’s innate immune system. By initially targeting a single marker on the surface of a patient’s tumor cells, an ISAC can create a new immune response by activating and recruiting myeloid cells. The activated myeloid cells start a feed-forward loop by releasing cytokines and chemokines, chemical signals that attract other immune cells and lower the activation threshold for an immune response. This reprograms the tumor microenvironment and invokes an adaptive immune response that targets the tumor, with the goal of durable responses for patients with cancer.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems. Bolt’s lead candidate, BDC-1001, is a BoltbodyTM Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) comprised of a HER2-targeting biosimilar of trastuzumab conjugated with a non-cleavable linker to one of Bolt’s proprietary TLR7/8 agonists for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also advancing BDC-2034, a Boltbody ISAC targeting CEA, and a pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology products. To learn more about Bolt Biotherapeutics, please visit www.boltbio.com.
Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Karen L. Bergman
Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
650-665-9295
kbergman@boltbio.com
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com
Maggie Beller or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
646-942-5631
maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com
