Candel Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Scientific Conferences Related to Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapies

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CADL), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci, and E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS, an investigator on Candel’s clinical trials in brain cancer, will present data and overviews pertaining to oncolytic viral immunotherapies for glioblastoma and other solid tumors at the following upcoming scientific conferences.

  • Cambridge Healthtech Institute’s 9th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Conference Program: Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy
    Date and Time: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021
    Presenter: Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci
    Presentation Title: Novel Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapies for Solid Tumors
  • Hanson Wade’s 6th Annual Oncolytic Virotherapy Summit
    Date and Time: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
    Presenter: Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci
    Presentation Title: Novel Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapies to Immunize Against the Patient’s Own Tumor Neo-antigens: CAN-2409 and CAN-3110
  • Hanson Wade’s 6th Annual Oncolytic Virotherapy Summit
    Date and Time: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
    Presenter: E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS
    Presentation Title: Improving Oncolytic HSV1 for Glioblastoma Therapy

Details from the presentations will be available on the Candel website at https://www.candeltx.com/news/.

About CAN-2409

CAN-2409, Candel’s most advanced oncolytic viral immunotherapy candidate, is a replication-deficient adenovirus that delivers the herpes simplex virus thymidine kinase (HSV-tk) gene to cancer cells. HSV-tk is an enzyme that locally converts orally administered valacyclovir into a toxic metabolite that kills nearby cancer cells. The intra-tumoral administration results in the local release of tumor-specific neo-antigens. At the same time, the adenoviral serotype 5 capsid protein elicits a strong pro-inflammatory signal in the tumor microenvironment. This creates the optimal conditions to induce a CD8+ T cell mediated response against the injected tumor and uninjected distant metastases for broad anti-tumor activity.

