Tempest Announces Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced the acceptance of a presentation on TPST-1495, a selective antagonist of both EP2 and EP4 prostaglandin receptors, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting taking place November 10-14, 2021 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.



Details of the poster presentation are as follows: