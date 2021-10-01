Tempest Announces Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics that
combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced the acceptance of a presentation on TPST-1495, a selective antagonist of both EP2 and EP4 prostaglandin receptors, at the
Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting taking place November 10-14, 2021 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
Details of the poster presentation are as follows:
|Title:
|Dual blockade of the EP2 and EP4 PGE2 receptors with TPST-1495 is an optimal approach for drugging the prostaglandin pathway
|Abstract #:
|850
|Category:
|Novel Single Agent Immunotherapies
|Date/time:
|11/12/2021 – 11/13/2021, 7:00 am – 8:30 pm ET
|Location:
|Poster Hall
To view the abstract details, please visit the SITC 2021 website located at https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/home.
About TPST-1495
TPST-1495 is an orally-available small molecule designed to block the EP2 and EP4 receptors in the prostaglandin (PGE2) pathway, while sparing the homologous but differentially active EP1 and EP3 receptors. PGE2 signaling through EP2 and EP4 has been observed both to enhance tumor progression and promote immune suppression. Tempest has conducted head-to-head preclinical studies comparing TPST-1495 to single antagonists of EP2 and EP4 and observed significantly enhanced activity of TPST-1495 in both overcoming PGE2-mediated suppression of human immune cells in vitro, as well as significantly increased anti-tumor activity in mouse models of human colorectal cancer. Tempest is currently evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and possible anti-tumor activity of TPST-1495 in a multicenter Phase 1a/1b dose and schedule optimization study in subjects with advanced solid tumors, with the potential to expand in indications known to be prostaglandin-driven, including colorectal cancer, or CRC, and in a tumor indication-agnostic, biomarker-selected cohort.
