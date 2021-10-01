checkAd

ALX Oncology Announces Four Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the SITC 36th Annual Meeting in Washington D.C. from November 10 –14, 2021. The abstracts, which will be presented in a poster session, include new clinical data from ASPEN-01, the ongoing Phase 1b study of evorpacept (also known as ALX148) in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and with gastric/gastroesophageal cancer, and clinical trial in progress presentations on ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, our Phase 2 head and neck cancer studies in collaboration with Merck. In addition, preclinical data will be presented on ALTA-002, a first-in-class SIRPα-directed TLR9 agonist antibody conjugate, which is being developed in collaboration with Tallac Therapeutics.

Poster Presentation Details

Title:   Evorpacept (ALX148), a CD47 myeloid checkpoint inhibitor, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and with gastric/gastroesophageal cancer (GC); ASPEN-01 (Abstract 498)

Presentation Time: November 12 – 14, 2021, 7:00am – 5:00pm ET

Location: Poster Hall

Title:   A phase 2 study of evorpacept (ALX148) in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC); ASPEN-03 (Abstract 439)

Presentation Time: November 12 – 14, 2021, 7:00am – 5:00pm ET

Location: Poster Hall

Title: A phase 2 study of evorpacept (ALX148) in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC); ASPEN-04 (Abstract 433)

Presentation Time: November 12 – 14, 2021, 7:00am – 5:00pm ET

Location: Poster Hall

Title:   ALTA-002, a SIRPα-directed TLR9 agonist antibody conjugate activates myeloid cells and promotes anti-tumor immunity (Abstract 780)

Presentation Time: November 12 – 14, 2021, 7:00am – 5:00pm ET

Location: Poster Hall

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, results of clinical trials, research and development costs, regulatory approvals, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objects of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends. Such forward-looking statements are based on ALX Oncology’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause ALX Oncology’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in ALX Oncology’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including ALX Oncology’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents ALX Oncology files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, ALX Oncology undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:

Peter Garcia
Chief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
peter@alxoncology.com

Argot Partners
(212)-600-1902
alxoncology@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:

Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
alx@macbiocom.com




Disclaimer

