Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Appoints Scott Kornblau as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

In his role, Kornblau will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial operations including investor relations and strategic and profitable growth opportunities, while managing various accounting functions and information technology. Based in Houston, he will serve on the company’s executive team and report to the President and Chief Executive Officer, Lasse Petterson. He succeeds Mark Marinko who has left the company to pursue other opportunities in the Chicago area.

“Scott brings more than two decades of both financial and industry experience to his role at GLDD and I’m pleased to welcome him to our leadership team,” said Petterson. “Our company has seen exponential growth over the last few years and I’m confident Scott’s multidisciplinary leadership will contribute to and elevate our strategic plan.”

Prior to joining GLDD, Kornblau held various finance and leadership positions at Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., and most recently served Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“I’m grateful to further my career at GLDD and continue executing its strategic plan for accelerated growth and delivering value to stakeholders,” said Kornblau. “I look forward to working with the entire GLDD team to further the company’s momentum and proud history in the industry.”

Kornblau graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in accounting and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Texas.

The Company

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 131-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprising over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free (IIF) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

