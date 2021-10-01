checkAd

Oncorus to Present Initial Data from its Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ONCR-177 at the Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced it will present initial data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of ONCR-177 at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, taking place November 12–14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. and virtually.

ONCR-177, Oncorus’ lead oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) product candidate, is an intratumorally (iTu) administered viral immunotherapy being developed for multiple solid tumor indications. The Phase 1 open-label, multi-center, dose escalation and expansion clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 alone and in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with advanced and/or refractory cutaneous, subcutaneous or metastatic nodal solid tumors or with liver metastases of solid tumors.

The details for Oncorus’ SITC poster are as follows:

Title: Initial results of a Phase 1 study of intratumoral ONCR-177, an oncolytic herpes-simplex virus-1 expressing five immunomodulatory transgenes, in subjects with advanced injectable tumors
Abstract #: 511
Primary Author/Presenter:   Jong Chul Park, M.D., Instructor, Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Assistant, Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital  
Date/Time: November 12–14, 2021, 7:00 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. ET
Location:   Poster Hall, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.  

About Oncorus

At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally (iTu) and intravenously (IV) administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet need based on our oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) Platform and Synthetic viral RNA (vRNA) Immunotherapy Platform.

Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our oHSV Platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance systemic activity. Our lead oHSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent and its five encoded transgenes, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which could limit systemic toxicities. Our pioneering Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy Platform involves a highly innovative, novel combination of RNA- and oncolytic virus-based modalities designed to realize the potential of RNA medicines for cancer. Our lead IV-administered Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy clinical candidates, ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, are both currently in IND-enabling studies.

