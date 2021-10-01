Oncorus to Present Initial Data from its Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ONCR-177 at the Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

ONCR-177, Oncorus’ lead oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) product candidate, is an intratumorally (iTu) administered viral immunotherapy being developed for multiple solid tumor indications. The Phase 1 open-label, multi-center, dose escalation and expansion clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 alone and in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with advanced and/or refractory cutaneous, subcutaneous or metastatic nodal solid tumors or with liver metastases of solid tumors.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced it will present initial data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of ONCR-177 at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting, taking place November 12–14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. and virtually.

The details for Oncorus’ SITC poster are as follows:

Title: Initial results of a Phase 1 study of intratumoral ONCR-177, an oncolytic herpes-simplex virus-1 expressing five immunomodulatory transgenes, in subjects with advanced injectable tumors

Abstract #: 511

Primary Author/Presenter: Jong Chul Park, M.D., Instructor, Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Assistant, Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital

Date/Time: November 12–14, 2021, 7:00 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

