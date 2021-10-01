CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Presentations at The Liver Meeting 2021

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that multiple presentations of results from clinical and preclinical studies of seladelpar will be delivered during The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2021 (TLMdX) of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which will be held online November 12th – 15th.



An oral presentation titled “Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis”1 will be delivered by Dr. Marlyn J. Mayo, MD, Professor and Liver Disease Specialist, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. This presentation will highlight the efficacy and safety of seladelpar during 2 years of treatment in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The mean percent change in alkaline phosphatase (ALP) from baseline was -42% and -50% after 1 and 2 years, respectively. Over 2 years, there were sustained reductions in ALT, AST, and GGT. Total bilirubin and platelet levels remained stable. Seladelpar appeared safe and well-tolerated. These data support that long-term treatment with seladelpar resulted in continued improvement in markers of cholestasis after 1 year.

“These 2 year results are important because they provide valuable insight into seladelpar’s potential ability to further reduce biomarkers of cholestasis and hepatocellular injury after 1 year of treatment,” said Dr. Marlyn Mayo, MD.

A second clinical presentation titled “Efficacy and Safety of Seladelpar in Patients with Compensated Cirrhosis and Evidence of Portal Hypertension due to Primary Biliary Cholangitis”2 will be delivered by Dr. Cynthia Levy, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of Miami. This electronic poster presentation will highlight the treatment effects of seladelpar in compensated cirrhotic patients with portal hypertension after 3 months, which led to ALP changes of -30% in the 5 mg and -45% in the 10 mg groups. Total bilirubin, platelets, albumin, and INR either improved or remained stable. Seladelpar appeared safe and well-tolerated. Efficacy, safety, and tolerability in patients with compensated cirrhosis and portal hypertension was comparable to that of non-cirrhotic patients.