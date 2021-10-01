FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE Metallurgical and non-process infrastructure design advances – Study completion now in sight
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the
Company or Macarthur) is pleased to provide an update on the solid progress being made on the Feasibility Study for its high-grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron
Project. The metallurgical process test work and the non-process infrastructure design for the Feasibility Study is complex but has now moved past 60% design completion. The balance of the
work required to complete these components of the study is now expected to run at an accelerated pace from this point forward.
The following summary sets out details of current progress on both metallurgical process design and non-process infrastructure design as the Feasibility Study advances closer to completion.
Metallurgical Process and Non-Process Infrastructure Progress Highlights
Metallurgical process test work and process flow sheet design:
- The metallurgical test work is advancing and is approximately 60% complete
- Final LIMS tests have been conducted with assays pending
- Magnetic and reverse flotation test work is now being undertaken
- HGPR sample test work is being scheduled
- Process engineering and design work for flow sheet is advancing and is over 60% complete
Non-process infrastructure (NPI) work:
- The NPI works package is advancing with a 60% design milestone reached
- The Stantec (Engenium) team is heavily engaged in design works for all support infrastructure encompassing the bore field, mine village, airport, haul road, water desalination plant, solar power plant, mining infrastructure, and the rail siding
- 3D design of the tailings storage facility and evaporation ponds is currently in progress with preliminary geotechnical analysis completed for sourcing onsite construction materials
- Detailed LiDAR data has been obtained and will be utilized to improve current hydrological modelling of the project catchment to ensure adequate design and protection of critical logistics infrastructure
- An electrical load list for both process and non-process infrastructure has been completed to support power configuration and optimisation analysis
