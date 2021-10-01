VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to provide an update on the solid progress being made on the Feasibility Study for its high-grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project. The metallurgical process test work and the non-process infrastructure design for the Feasibility Study is complex but has now moved past 60% design completion. The balance of the work required to complete these components of the study is now expected to run at an accelerated pace from this point forward.



The following summary sets out details of current progress on both metallurgical process design and non-process infrastructure design as the Feasibility Study advances closer to completion.