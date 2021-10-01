checkAd

FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE  Metallurgical and non-process infrastructure design advances – Study completion now in sight

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to provide an update on the solid progress being made on the Feasibility Study for its high-grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project.  The metallurgical process test work and the non-process infrastructure design for the Feasibility Study is complex but has now moved past 60% design completion. The balance of the work required to complete these components of the study is now expected to run at an accelerated pace from this point forward.

The following summary sets out details of current progress on both metallurgical process design and non-process infrastructure design as the Feasibility Study advances closer to completion. 

Metallurgical Process and Non-Process Infrastructure Progress Highlights 

  • Metallurgical process test work and process flow sheet design:
    • The metallurgical test work is advancing and is approximately 60% complete
    • Final LIMS tests have been conducted with assays pending 
    • Magnetic and reverse flotation test work is now being undertaken
    • HGPR sample test work is being scheduled
    • Process engineering and design work for flow sheet is advancing and is over 60% complete

  • Non-process infrastructure (NPI) work:
    • The NPI works package is advancing with a 60% design milestone reached  
    • The Stantec (Engenium) team is heavily engaged in design works for all support infrastructure encompassing the bore field, mine village, airport, haul road, water desalination plant, solar power plant, mining infrastructure, and the rail siding
    • 3D design of the tailings storage facility and evaporation ponds is currently in progress with preliminary geotechnical analysis completed for sourcing onsite construction materials
    • Detailed LiDAR data has been obtained and will be utilized to improve current hydrological modelling of the project catchment to ensure adequate design and protection of critical logistics infrastructure
    • An electrical load list for both process and non-process infrastructure has been completed to support power configuration and optimisation analysis

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32786b4a-bdf4-4c3a ...

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE  Metallurgical and non-process infrastructure design advances – Study completion now in sight VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to provide an update on the solid progress being made on the Feasibility Study …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
Garrett Motion Amends Terms of Series B Preferred Stock
Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
Mortgage Rates Jump Above Three Percent
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...