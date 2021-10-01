checkAd

Celyad Oncology to Present New Data on Allogeneic CAR T Therapy Program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Conference to take place both in-person in Washington D.C. and virtually November 10-14, 2021

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that three abstracts about the Company’s allogeneic CAR T therapy programs will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting taking place in Washington D.C. and virtually November 10-14, 2021. Posters will include additional information on Celyad’s multiplexing capabilities using short hairpin RNA (shRNA) technology, the Company’s first allogeneic, IL-18-armored CAR T candidate, CYAD-203, and the Phase 1b KEYNOTE-B79 trial of CYAD-101 in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer patients.

Poster Presentation Details:

The following abstract titles published today are now available on the SITC website. Following the presentation at the meeting, the posters will be available in the Scientific Publications section of Celyad Oncology’s website.

Title: Evolving mutliplexed shRNA to generate tailored CAR T cell therapy
Date and Time: ePoster available starting 7 a.m. ET, November 12, 2021
Abstract Number: 146

Title: Armoring NKG2D CAR T cells with IL-18 improves in vivo anti-tumor activity
Date and Time: ePoster available starting 7 a.m. ET, November 12, 2021
Abstract Number: 107

Title: A Phase 1b KEYNOTE-B79 trial evaluating non-gene edited allogeneic CAR T-cells, CYAD-101, post FOLFOX preconditioning, followed by pembrolizumab, in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer patients
Date and Time: ePoster available starting 7 a.m. ET, November 12, 2021
Abstract Number: 407

About Celyad Oncology SA

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding: the safety and clinical activity of Celyad Oncology’s pipelines and financial condition, results of operation and business outlook. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk and uncertainty includes the expected date of the Phase 1 trial initiation by year-end 2020, our development of additional shRNA-based allogenic candidates from our CYAD-200 series towards clinical trial, and the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures implemented in response thereto. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 25, 2020 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Sara Zelkovic
Communications & Investor Relations Director
Celyad Oncology
investors@celyad.com 		Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 




