Timber Pharmaceuticals Presents at EADV’s 30th Anniversary Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Basking Ridge, N.J., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that it is presenting at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology’s (EADV) 30th anniversary congress being held virtually from September 29-October 2, 2021. The topic of the Company’s presentation is the results from its previously completed Phase 2a study in 2018 which evaluated TMB-001 in patients with lamellar or X-linked congenital ichthyosis (CI). TMB-001 is a topical isotretinoin formulated using Timber’s patented IPEG delivery system.

The Phase 2a study results demonstrated no concerning safety signals and no evidence of significant systemic exposure to isotretinoin or tretinoin after 12 weeks of treatment. Most participants in the study experienced ≥1-grade Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score reduction and improvement in clinical signs and symptoms of moderate or severe CI. Importantly, patients experienced ≥75% improvement of one point from baseline in scaling by IGA measurement and 100% of TMB-001 treated patients were considered to have had their scaling clear, almost clear, or mild by day 57.

In 2018, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) awarded TMB-001 a $1.5 million grant to support Phase 2a and Phase 2b clinical trials through its Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grant program. Timber expects to report topline data from the Phase 2b CONTROL study in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is planning for an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA by the end of the year.

“As we close in on topline data from our Phase 2b CONTROL study evaluating our lead asset, TMB-001, we are pleased to have the opportunity to formally present prior results from the previously completed Phase 2a study that showed clear safety and efficacy signals and supported continued development of our lead product candidate,” said Alan Mendelsohn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Timber. “Our IPEG delivery system is designed to maximize isotretinoin delivery into pathologic skin layers, while minimizing systemic absorption, and we believe these data demonstrate that capability and look forward to confirming these results in later-stage clinical trials.”

