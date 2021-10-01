Achilles Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Scientific Congresses

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, will present an oral presentation at the 2021 European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress being held in a virtual format from October 19-22, 2021, and two posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting being held in a hybrid format from November 10-14, 2021 online and in person in Washington, DC.

2021 European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress



Abstract Title: Multicentre, prospective research protocol for development of a clonal neoantigen-reactive T cell therapy pipeline across multiple tumour types

Presentation Number: OR54

Session: 6c Manufacturing

Session Time: Friday, October 22, 2021: 9:00am–11:00am CEST (3:00am–5:00am ET)

Presenter: Michael Grant, MB, BCh, BAO, BSc, PGCert, FHEA, Associate Medical Director, Achilles Therapeutics



Full ESGCT abstract details will be available October 19, 2021.

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting



Abstract Title: Sensitive quantification and tracking of the active components of a Clonal Neoantigen T cell (cNeT) therapy: From manufacture to peripheral circulation

Poster Number: 543

Poster Presenter: Samra Turajlic, MD, MBBS, MRCP, PhD, THETIS Chief Investigator, Royal Marsden, London, UK



Abstract Title: The Achilles VELOS Process 2 boosts the dose of highly functional clonal neoantigen-reactive T cells for precision personalized cell therapies

Poster Number: 193

Poster Presenter: Joseph Robinson, PhD, Senior Scientist, Process Development, Achilles Therapeutics



Full SITC abstract details will be available on November 9, 2021 and posters will be available on November 12, 2021.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with unresectable locally advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

