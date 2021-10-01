checkAd

Achilles Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Scientific Congresses

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, will present an oral presentation at the 2021 European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress being held in a virtual format from October 19-22, 2021, and two posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting being held in a hybrid format from November 10-14, 2021 online and in person in Washington, DC.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

  • 2021 European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress

     Abstract Title: Multicentre, prospective research protocol for development of a clonal neoantigen-reactive T cell therapy pipeline across multiple tumour types
    Presentation Number: OR54
    Session: 6c Manufacturing
    Session Time: Friday, October 22, 2021: 9:00am–11:00am CEST (3:00am–5:00am ET)
    Presenter: Michael Grant, MB, BCh, BAO, BSc, PGCert, FHEA, Associate Medical Director, Achilles Therapeutics

    Full ESGCT abstract details will be available October 19, 2021.
  • Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

     Abstract TitleSensitive quantification and tracking of the active components of a Clonal Neoantigen T cell (cNeT) therapy: From manufacture to peripheral circulation
    Poster Number: 543
    Poster Presenter: Samra Turajlic, MD, MBBS, MRCP, PhD, THETIS Chief Investigator, Royal Marsden, London, UK

    Abstract TitleThe Achilles VELOS Process 2 boosts the dose of highly functional clonal neoantigen-reactive T cells for precision personalized cell therapies
    Poster Number: 193
    Poster Presenter: Joseph Robinson, PhD, Senior Scientist, Process Development, Achilles Therapeutics

    Full SITC abstract details will be available on November 9, 2021 and posters will be available on November 12, 2021.

About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with unresectable locally advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements that are based on our management's belief and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Further information:

Lee M. Stern – VP, IR & External Communications
+1 (332) 373-2634
l.stern@achillestx.com

Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott, Sukaina Virji, Melissa Gardiner
+44 (0) 203 709 5000
achillestx@consilium-comms.com





