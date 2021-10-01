Patriot Battery Metals Ships First Drill Core from the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada
The Company expects to receive its first set of assay results by late-November
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (CSE: PMET) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to
announce it has started shipping core samples for geochemical analysis from the first hole of its ongoing drill program at the Corvette-FCI Property (the “Property”), located in the James Bay
Region of Quebec. The samples are anticipated to be received by the lab late next week and assay results expected by late-November.
Blair Way, Company President and Director, comments: “It is great to have completed our first drill hole of the program and have samples en route to the lab. The analytical labs are exceptionally busy these days, so we are processing core on site as efficiently as possible to get it into the lab’s queue. This first drill hole has delivered meaningful pegmatite intercepts and I look forward to the analytical results.”
This drill program is planned to comprise 15 to 20 drill holes for a total of approximately 2,000 m of NQ size coring. Approximately 1/3rd of the drill meterage will target the CV Lithium Trend and the remaining 2/3rd focused on the 10 km Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend (announced Sept 16, 2021). The initial series of drill holes is targeting the CV5-6 pegmatites located on the FCI East claim block.
The CV Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the Company in 2017 and spans the FCI West, FCI East, and Corvette claim blocks. The core area includes an approximate 2 km long corridor of numerous spodumene pegmatite occurrences, highlighted by the CV5 Pegmatite – a large (~220 m long and 20-40 m wide), well-mineralized outcrop where eight samples collected average 3.00% Li2O and 154 ppm Ta2O5, including a peak assay of 4.06% Li2O and 564 ppm Ta2O5. The high number of well-mineralized pegmatites in this core area of the trend indicates a strong potential for a series of relatively closely spaced/stacked, sub-parallel, and sizable spodumene-bearing pegmatite bodies, with significant lateral and depth extent, to be present. The program’s initial series of drill holes will test at depth the CV5 and CV6 spodumene pegmatites and will mark the first ever drill testing of the CV Lithium Trend to date.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare