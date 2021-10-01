Patriot Battery Metals Ships First Drill Core from the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada

The Company expects to receive its first set of assay results by late-November

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (CSE: PMET) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce it has started shipping core samples for geochemical analysis from the first hole of its ongoing drill program at the Corvette-FCI Property (the “Property”), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The samples are anticipated to be received by the lab late next week and assay results expected by late-November.



Blair Way, Company President and Director, comments: “It is great to have completed our first drill hole of the program and have samples en route to the lab. The analytical labs are exceptionally busy these days, so we are processing core on site as efficiently as possible to get it into the lab’s queue. This first drill hole has delivered meaningful pegmatite intercepts and I look forward to the analytical results.”