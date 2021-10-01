checkAd

Immutep to Present Phase II TACTI-002 Data at SITC 2021

Sydney, Australia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce data from Part C of its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 trial and the study design for its Phase IIb TACTI-003 trial will be presented in posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2021 which is taking place in Washington, US and virtually from 10-14 November 2021.

As previously announced, final Overall Survival data from Immutep’s Phase IIb AIPAC will also be presented at SITC 2021 as a late breaker poster presentation.

The poster abstracts are planned to be published on the SITC 2021 website on Tuesday 9 November 2021 at 8 am US Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Posters with any new data that are not part of the abstracts will be available on the SITC 2021 website from 7 am on Friday 12 November US EST and will be made available on Immutep’s website at www.immutep.com.

TACTI-002

Title:                    Results from a Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 unselected metastatic 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
Authors:                 López Pousa, E Felip, M Forster, B Doger, P Roxburgh, P Bajaj, J A Peguero, E Carcereny, M Krebs, C Mueller, F Triebel
Poster number:      #359
Presentation date: Nov 12, 2021 – Nov 13, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm

TACTI-003

Title:                   A Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients unselected for PD-L1 expression in first line metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
Authors:                 J A Peguero, F Triebel
Poster number:      #440
Presentation date: Nov 12, 2021 – Nov 13, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm

About the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)
SITC is the world’s leading member-driven organisation specifically dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy. The SITC Annual Meeting is the largest conference solely focused on cancer immunotherapy and brings together stakeholders across the cancer immunotherapy field to advance the science, discover breakthroughs and educate the world on cancer immunotherapy.

