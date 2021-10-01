checkAd

Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021

globenewswire
01.10.2021   

CANFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers National Banc Corp. (“Farmers”) (NASDAQ: FMNB), the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, and Cortland Bancorp (“Cortland”) (NASDAQ: CLDB), the holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company, today announced an election deadline of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, October 25, 2021 (the “Election Deadline”) for shareholders of Cortland to elect the form of consideration they wish to receive for their shares of Cortland common stock in connection with the proposed merger of Cortland with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary IV, LLC, a newly-formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of Farmers (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 22, 2021, by and among Farmers, Merger Sub and Cortland (the “Merger”). The Election Deadline may be extended, in which case Farmers and Cortland will issue a press release announcing the new election deadline.

As previously announced, shareholders of Cortland can elect to receive, for each Cortland common share held, either cash or Farmers common shares in connection with the Merger, although such elections are subject to proration, adjustment and certain limitations as set forth in the Merger Agreement, which are described in the joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus dated September 23, 2021, relating to the Merger. Shareholders of Cortland are reminded that if they wish to make an election, they must complete, sign and return a Letter of Transmittal and Election Form to Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as exchange agent, by the Election Deadline. Shareholders of Cortland who hold their common shares through a broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other fiduciary, or through Cortland’s 401(k) plan, may have an earlier election deadline and should carefully review any instructions received from their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company, other fiduciary or plan administrator. The documents necessary for shareholders of Cortland to make an election for their Merger consideration were mailed beginning September 27, 2021.

Shareholders of Cortland with questions regarding the election procedures, who want up to date information on the Election Deadline, or who wish to obtain copies of the election materials, may contact Georgeson LLC, the Information Agent, at 866-431-2096.

A special meeting of the shareholders of Cortland is being held on October 26, 2021 for purposes of considering and voting on a proposal to approve the Merger Agreement. Shareholders of Cortland with questions regarding the special meeting may contact Advantage Proxy, Cortland’s proxy solicitor, by calling toll-free at 1-877-870-8565, or for banks and brokers, at 1-206-870-8565 or by email to ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

