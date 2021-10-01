Vera Bradley to Donate Percentage of October Sales to Breast Cancer Research

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today announced items purchased in its new “Hope Blooms” and “Hope Blooms Pink” prints during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month will directly benefit breast cancer research.

Company to donate 5% of purchase price from “Hope Blooms” and “Hope Blooms Pink” prints to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Now through October 31, 2021, 5% of the purchase price of all Vera Bradley Hope Blooms and Hope Blooms Pink styles will be donated to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the “Foundation”).

Designed to honor and give hope to those affected by breast cancer, Hope Blooms and Hope Blooms Pink are Vera Bradley’s newest prints with a purpose. Both patterns feature pops of pink florals with pink breast cancer awareness ribbons thoughtfully tucked within the bouquets.

“Since the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer was founded in 1993, Vera Bradley has been steadfast in its commitment to finding a cure for breast cancer,” noted Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President. “Together with our Associates, customers and communities, we have donated more than $37.5 million to breast cancer research, but there is still much more we can do. This October, we encourage our customers to join us in the fight against breast cancer by purchasing Hope Blooms and Hope Blooms Pink items or by donating to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.”

In addition to purchasing items in Hope Blooms and Hope Blooms Pink, Vera Bradley customers can make a donation at checkout to support the critical, life-saving research taking place at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. With a donation of $10 or more in Vera Bradley Full Line Stores and Vera Bradley Factory Stores, customers will receive a complimentary Foundation Bag Charm valued at $15 (MSRP).

Vera Bradley Hope Blooms and Hope Blooms Pink styles range in price from $10 - $540 and are available now in stores and online. To learn more and shop the collection, visit www.verabradley.com/hopeblooms.

