CN Responds to TCI’s Misleading Claims

CN highlights inconsistencies in TCI’s arguments and the obvious conflict of interest driving its desire to seek effective control of CN

CN has the right leadership and management team to execute its ambitious strategic plan and drive immediate and long-term value for CN’s shareholders and other stakeholders

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) today responded to the numerous misleading claims and inconsistencies in recent disclosures by CIFF Capital and TCI (collectively “TCI”), which, in addition to being a shareholder of CN is the largest shareholder of Canadian Pacific ("CP"), CN’s direct competitor and Canada’s second-largest Class 1 railroad.

As CN highlights below, these erroneous claims include:

  • False or misleading characterizations of CN’s performance;
  • Inaccurate description of financial risks associated with CN’s bid for Kansas City Southern (“KCS”) and refusal to acknowledge that CN walked away with an incremental $700 million amongst other strategic benefits;
  • Failure to provide a credible or differentiated plan; and
  • Failure to acknowledge concerns over the fact that TCI is the largest shareholder of CN’s principal competitor.

“CN has announced an ambitious strategic plan to deliver immediate and long-term shareholder value, while retaining our commitment to safety, customer service and the communities we serve. This plan builds on the investments we have made in technology and capacity over the past three years to drive long-term sustainable growth in total revenues and operating margins. CN maintains an open and constructive dialogue with its shareholders, including discussions about areas where we can improve our business performance, but we will not indulge unfounded and bad-faith arguments that serve the interests of one shareholder over others – or of one of our competitors over CN. CN’s Board and senior management team are intently focused on putting forward ideas, initiatives and people that drive us forward to where CN and the railroad industry are going, not where it’s been.”
— JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN

CN remains fully committed to a long-term, sustainable growth strategy, with a focus on operational excellence, a customer-first culture, innovation and ESG leadership. On September 17, 2021, CN announced a comprehensive strategic plan with specific and measurable targets, including a target of approximately $700 million of additional operating income and a 57% OR for 2022, alongside plans to complete the remaining C$1.1 billion of its C$1.5 billion share repurchase plan, previously authorized by CN’s Board of Directors in January 2021, and embark on a new share repurchase plan of approximately $5 billion in 2022.

