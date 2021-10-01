checkAd

Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ISELIN, New Jersey, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Friday, October 29, 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Dial-in (Domestic): 1-888-336-7149
  (International): 1-412-902-4175
Canada Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9657

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on October 29, 2021 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on November 12, 2021.

Replay (Domestic): 1-877-344-7529
  (International): 1-412-317-0088
Canada (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9658
Passcode   10160588

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of June 30, 2021, the Company reported assets of $13.2 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Queens County, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

