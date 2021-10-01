checkAd

Roivant Sciences Announces Close of Business Combination with Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. and Concurrent PIPE Financing

  • Roivant will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker “ROIV” later today
  • R&D Day presentations from September 28th highlighting Roivant’s pipeline and discovery platform available on Roivant’s investor page

BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK and BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients, today announced that it has closed its business combination with Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MAAC), a special purpose acquisition company, as well as a concurrent PIPE financing.

Outstanding shares and warrants of MAAC have been exchanged for newly issued Roivant shares and warrants, which will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "ROIV" and “ROIVW” later today. At the close of this transaction on September 30, 2021, Roivant’s consolidated cash position is approximately $2.5 billion.

“Roivant was founded to address inefficiencies in the traditional pharma model. As we begin our life as a public company, we now have the opportunity to accelerate that vision and create significant value for patients, shareholders, and society,” said Matt Gline, Chief Executive Officer of Roivant Sciences. “I would like to thank our new investors for their support as we continue to advance transformational medicines and novel modalities.”

In addition, the company announced that Richard Pulik has joined Roivant as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Pulik brings over twenty years of industry experience.

Prior to joining Roivant, Mr. Pulik was the Global Head of Business Development & Licensing and Portfolio Management, Oncology at Novartis and a member of Novartis’s Innovation Management Board and the Novartis Oncology Leadership Team. Mr. Pulik joined Novartis in 2012 as a Senior Director, Mergers & Acquisitions based in Basel, Switzerland. Earlier in his career Mr. Pulik worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Monitor Group and UBS Investment Bank, focusing on mergers and acquisitions and strategy in the healthcare sector. Mr. Pulik received a B.S. in Finance from The Wharton School and a B.A. in Economics and International Relations at the University of Pennsylvania in 2001.

