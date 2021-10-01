checkAd

Top Sports Stars Headline Call of Duty Tournament Exclusively on Uplive in Partnership with Roc Nation Sports and GCN

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Gamers Set to Play Against Leonard Fournette, Todd Gurley, Kevin Porter Jr., Ronnie Stanley and Jazz Chisholm for $25,000 Prize Pool

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Innovation Group’s Uplive (“Uplive”), which allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, along with Roc Nation Sports (“Roc Nation Sports”), the full service management and sports agency, and GCN, Inc. (“GCN”), the Gaming Community Network, part of the GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”) group, have teamed up to produce a Pro-Am esports tournament featuring Call of Duty and some of Roc Nation Sports’ top talent.

The open bracket tournament for the general public is set to begin on October 10. Players can sign up to participate by downloading the Uplive app. Play will be two-on-two Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in Gunfight game mode. Eight teams will then advance to the finals, which will be streamed via Uplive on October 12.

Finalists that advance will compete against Roc Nation Sports top talent including Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV champion Leonard Fournette, 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and three-time Pro Bowler Todd Gurley, along with Kevin Porter Jr. of the Houston Rockets, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, and Jazz Chisholm, shortstop for the Miami Marlins.

The Pro-Am tournament winner will take home a $10,000 prize in addition to another $10,000 donation being made on their behalf to Call of Duty Endowment, courtesy of Uplive. The Call of Duty Endowment is a charity that identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed veterans back to work. The second place team will win $3,000 and the third place team will claim a $2,000 prize.

Last month, GCN and Roc Nation Sports agreed to an esports gaming partnership with the goal of creating authentic bespoke athlete-centric strategies, including esports tournaments, gaming content production, live streaming events, and content syndication across the GCN Network, which includes 85+ gaming and esports centric websites. This Pro-Am esports tournament is the first event co-created by the Roc Nation Sports and GCN partnership.

“Following our partnership agreement with Roc Nation Sports, we wanted to create esports opportunities to engage the fans of their talent in new ways,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “Uplive is an emerging player in the marketplace, so this will allow Roc Nation Sports clients to connect on new platforms, while simultaneously bridging the gap between traditional sports and gaming.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Top Sports Stars Headline Call of Duty Tournament Exclusively on Uplive in Partnership with Roc Nation Sports and GCN Gamers Set to Play Against Leonard Fournette, Todd Gurley, Kevin Porter Jr., Ronnie Stanley and Jazz Chisholm for $25,000 Prize PoolTORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Asia Innovation Group’s Uplive (“Uplive”), which allows video social …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
Garrett Motion Amends Terms of Series B Preferred Stock
Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
Mortgage Rates Jump Above Three Percent
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...