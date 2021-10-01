checkAd

MiNK Therapeutics to Present Three Abstracts on Novel Allogeneic iNKT Programs at SITC

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced acceptance of three abstracts for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting being held between November 10-14, 2021.

Presentation Details:

Abstract title: Persistence and tissue distribution of AgenT-797 – a native allogeneic iNKT cell-therapy drug product (NCT04582201 and NCT04754100)
Abstract number: 400
Presenting author: Marco Purbhoo

Abstract title: AgenT-797, a native allogeneic “off-the-shelf” iNKT cell therapy product shows anti-tumor activity in preclinical xenograft models
Abstract number: 205
Presenting author: Burcu Yigit

Abstract title: Identification and characterization of an allogeneic iNKT-CAR targeting BCMA
Abstract number: 135
Presenting author: Xavier Michelet

The full abstracts will be released on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The updated data will be presented at the conference and will become available in the investor section of our website at http://investor.minktherapeutics.com following the presentation on November 12, 2021.

About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ and follow MiNK on LinkedIn and Twitter @MiNK_iNKT.

