Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced that it has appointed two new members to its Board of Directors, Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson. They will replace current serving directors, Lori Taylor and Jeff Davis, effective September 28, 2021.



Lionel Conacher joins Better Choice with over thirty years of financial experience, spanning senior positions in public companies in both Canada and the US, investment banking, private equity and venture capital. Mr. Conacher currently serves as Chairman of DXL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG), where he has successfully guided the retail chain through the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2018, Mr. Conacher co-founded a San Francisco based venture capital fund, Next Ventures, after serving as a Senior Advisor and Operating Partner at Altamont Capital Partners, a Palo Alto based Private Equity Firm, for over seven years. Prior to his experience at Altamont Partners, he co-founded and served as the CEO of Westwind Partners Inc., a specialized Canadian institutional investment bank that was ultimately sold to Thomas Weisel Partners for $170 million in 2007 before being acquired by Steifel in 2010. Mr. Conacher holds an A.B. in Economics & Art History from Dartmouth College and is also actively involved in a variety of non-profits.

Arlene Dickinson is a well-known entrepreneur and General Partner of District Ventures Capital, a venture capital fund focused on helping market, fund and grow entrepreneurs and their companies in the food and health space. Dickinson is widely recognized for her role as a Dragon / Venture Capitalist for over 12 seasons on the multi-award-winning CBC television series, Dragons’ Den. Prior to joining the cast of Dragons’ Den, she served as the President and CEO of Venture Communications, a Calgary based agency that became one of Canada’s largest independent marketing firms. She is a three-time best-selling author, podcaster and accomplished public speaker and sits on several public and private boards. Ms. Dickerson has won numerous awards, including Calgary Business Owner of the year, PROFIT Magazine’s Top 100 Women Business Owners and Canada’s Most Powerful Women Top 100.