Gentherm and Lear’s INTU Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense technology is Named a 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovations to Watch
NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, was recognized in partnership
with Lear as a 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovations to Watch award winner for their INTUTM Thermal Comfort with ClimateSenseTM technology. The PACEpilot awards, now in
their second year, recognize pre-commercial, post-pilot innovations in the automotive or future mobility space, including products, processes, software and IT systems.
The INTU Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense Technology system combines superior seating technology from Lear with intelligent software and hardware from Gentherm’s ClimateSense solution to bring to market a system with the intelligence to quickly apply the personalized and desired heating or cooling to the occupant.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Automotive News for our partnership with Lear to develop INTU Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense technology,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “Receiving this award is the outcome of our joint efforts that has resulted in a smart solution that delivers faster passenger comfort. We are excited that our ClimateSense technology is being recognized for its ability to help OEM customers achieve their electrification goals by increasing vehicle range and energy savings, while delivering a best-in-class personalized thermal experience.”
ClimateSense is Gentherm’s proprietary microclimate solution comprised of advanced thermal products, integrated electronics, embedded software and a revolutionary thermo-physiology based, human-centric approach. Designed, developed, and manufactured by the Company, ClimateSense technology seamlessly integrates into the existing vehicle architecture utilizing localized convective and conductive heating and cooling solutions, to create personalized comfort while significantly reducing HVAC energy consumption. Published studies show the technology can deliver between 50 to 69 percent energy savings in cold-weather testing and 34 percent energy savings in hot weather testing, when compared to using the existing central HVAC system alone.
