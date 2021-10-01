Gentherm and Lear’s INTU Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense technology is Named a 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovations to Watch

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, was recognized in partnership with Lear as a 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovations to Watch award winner for their INTUTM Thermal Comfort with ClimateSenseTM technology. The PACEpilot awards, now in their second year, recognize pre-commercial, post-pilot innovations in the automotive or future mobility space, including products, processes, software and IT systems.



The INTU Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense Technology system combines superior seating technology from Lear with intelligent software and hardware from Gentherm’s ClimateSense solution to bring to market a system with the intelligence to quickly apply the personalized and desired heating or cooling to the occupant.