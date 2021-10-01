checkAd

aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 14:01  |  22   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that the company will present a poster at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, which is being held November 10 – 14, 2021 in Washington, DC, and virtually.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: ATYR2810, an anti-NRP2 monoclonal antibody, targets tumor associated macrophages
Authors: Samantha Tyler, Michaela Ferrer, Erik Escobedo, Kaitlyn Rauch, Sofia Klopp-Savino, Justin Rahman, Zhiwen Xu, Esther Chong, Suzanne Paz, Leslie Nangle. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA.
Abstract Number: 699
Date and Time: November 12 – 14, 2021 from 7:00AM – 5:00PM ET

About ATYR2810

aTyr is developing ATYR2810 as a potential therapeutic for certain aggressive tumors where Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) is implicated. ATYR2810 is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to specifically and functionally block the interaction between NRP2 and one of its primary ligands, VEGF. ATYR2810 is the first Investigational New Drug (IND) candidate to arise from aTyr’s in-house research program designing monoclonal antibodies to selectively target the NRP2 receptor and its associated signaling pathways. NRP2 is a cell surface receptor that is highly expressed in certain tumors, in the lymphatic system and on key immune cells implicated in cancer progression. Increased NRP2 expression is associated with worse outcomes in many cancers. Preclinical data suggest that ATYR2810 could be effective against certain types of solid tumors. ATYR2810 is currently undergoing IND-enabling studies.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the Neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that the company will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Shift Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President
Garrett Motion Amends Terms of Series B Preferred Stock
Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
Mortgage Rates Jump Above Three Percent
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...