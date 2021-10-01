aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that the company will present a poster at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, which is being held November 10 – 14, 2021 in Washington, DC, and virtually.

Title: ATYR2810, an anti-NRP2 monoclonal antibody, targets tumor associated macrophages

Authors: Samantha Tyler, Michaela Ferrer, Erik Escobedo, Kaitlyn Rauch, Sofia Klopp-Savino, Justin Rahman, Zhiwen Xu, Esther Chong, Suzanne Paz, Leslie Nangle. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA.

Abstract Number: 699

Date and Time: November 12 – 14, 2021 from 7:00AM – 5:00PM ET

About ATYR2810

aTyr is developing ATYR2810 as a potential therapeutic for certain aggressive tumors where Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) is implicated. ATYR2810 is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to specifically and functionally block the interaction between NRP2 and one of its primary ligands, VEGF. ATYR2810 is the first Investigational New Drug (IND) candidate to arise from aTyr’s in-house research program designing monoclonal antibodies to selectively target the NRP2 receptor and its associated signaling pathways. NRP2 is a cell surface receptor that is highly expressed in certain tumors, in the lymphatic system and on key immune cells implicated in cancer progression. Increased NRP2 expression is associated with worse outcomes in many cancers. Preclinical data suggest that ATYR2810 could be effective against certain types of solid tumors. ATYR2810 is currently undergoing IND-enabling studies.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the Neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .