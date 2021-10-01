Clearmind Medicine to Host ‘Psychedelics for Alcoholism‘ Virtual Educational Event on October 20

The online event will be held Oct. 20, 2021, starting at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST; registration is open and free to all. The event will include brief presentations by featured speakers, followed by a discussion with a question-and-answer session.

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clearmind Medicine Inc. ( CSE: CMND ) (“ Clearmind ” or the " Company "), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, is pleased to announce it will be hosting Psychedelics For Alcoholism , a free, live virtual event highlighting new potential treatments for alcohol use disorder and binge drinking.

An expert panel will present and discuss new potential treatments for Alcohol Use Disorder and binge drinking

The Company has curated a panel of scientists, thought leaders, therapists, and pundits to share their experiences and educate participants on the mounting evidence suggesting the effectiveness of psychedelics, and specifically MEAI, in the regulation of excessive drinking.

Representatives from the Company will also provide an update on Clearmind’s MEAI-based medicines and their potential for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder and binge drinking.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, stated, “We’re in the middle of a Psychedelic Renaissance that is revolutionizing the way we treat mental disorders. We put this event together to increase awareness of the advances being made in the field, and more specifically generate awareness of the work Clearmind is doing with regard to alcohol use and binge drinking.”

“Together with our sponsors and partners, we are eager to share our progress and provide access to accurate information to interested communities, including mental health practitioners, researchers, potential patients, investors and the general public,” Zuloff-Shani concluded.

Following is a list of our panelists and partners. To register for the event, or learn more about Psychedelics for Alcoholism, visit the event website .

Among our featured speakers and panelists: Shannon Smadella , moderator; Adi Zuloff-Shani , Ph.D., chief executive officer at Clearmind; Mark Haden , Advisory Board member, Clearmind; Terri Freeland, construction industry professional; and Dr. Jeff Morley , registered psychologist.

Partners include: Canadian Psychedelic Association , World Psychedelics Day , McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy, and Insight Global .