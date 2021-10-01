About the AVB-500 Phase 1b/2 ccRCC Trial Aravive initiated the Phase 1b portion of the Phase 1b/2 trial of AVB-500 in ccRCC in March 2021. The Phase 1b portion of the clinical trial, a dose escalation study, is expected to enroll approximately 18 patients in three dosing arms (15 mg/kg, 20 mg/kg and 25 mg/kg) to evaluate tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and clinical activity of AVB-500 in combination with cabozantinib. The controlled, randomized, open-label Phase 2 portion of the clinical trial is expected to enroll approximately 45 patients and investigate the recommended AVB-500 dose identified during the Phase 1b portion of the clinical trial in combination with cabozantinib versus cabozantinib alone. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival. The trial is enrolling patients with advanced ccRCC who have progressed on front-line treatment. The Phase 1b/2 trial is listed on clinicaltrials.gov NCT04300140 .

For additional information, please visit the SITC 36 th Annual Meeting website: https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/home .

HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced that new preliminary safety, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and clinical activity data from the Phase 1b portion of its open-label Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating AVB-500 in combination with cabozantinib in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held November 10-14, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Aravive to Present New Preliminary Data from Phase 1b Trial Evaluating AVB-500 in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma at 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

