Genmab Announces Abstracts Evaluating Investigational Solid Tumor Therapies to be Presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021)

Copenhagen, Denmark, October 1, 2021

  • Mini-oral presentation highlighting data from first-in-human trial evaluating investigational bispecific antibody DuoBody-CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042)
  • Poster presentation of clinical results from study evaluating investigational bispecific antibody DuoBody- PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046)
  • Additional poster presentations highlighting an investigational early-stage therapy in Genmab’s solid tumor product pipeline, new research and technologies


Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that multiple abstracts evaluating several investigational therapies and technologies in the company’s solid tumor product pipeline will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021), being held in Washington, DC, and virtually, November 10-14. The presentations will include a mini-oral session featuring the results of the first-in-human (FIH) phase 1/2 trial evaluating the safety and initial clinical activity of the investigational bispecific antibody, DuoBody-CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042), in patients with advanced solid tumors. Data from another FIH phase 1/2a trial, evaluating the investigational bispecific antibody, DuoBody-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) in patients with advanced solid tumors, will be presented as a poster. In addition, four posters will be presented, including one evaluating DuoBody-CD3xB7H4 (GEN1047), an investigational therapy in Genmab’s early-stage solid tumor product pipeline.

All the abstract titles have been published on the SITC website and may be accessed online via the SITC Annual Meeting website. Full abstracts will be posted on November 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

GEN1046 and GEN1042 are being co-developed by Genmab and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) under an agreement in which the companies share all costs and future profits on a 50:50 basis.

“We are excited to present the results of these important clinical and pre-clinical studies to show the progression of the innovative technologies and investigational medicines in our antibody product pipeline and to demonstrate our commitment to delivering new therapeutic options to patients,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “While most of these studies have been conducted in the beginning stages of the clinical evaluation process, we are encouraged by the early results and look forward to seeing further results from ongoing clinical trials.”

