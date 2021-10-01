Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced the appointment of …

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced the appointment of Carrie Gunnerson as its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Gunnerson succeeds Donna Barnett, who will continue on a part-time basis to ensure an orderly transition.

Gunnerson comes to work at Twin Vee after sixteen years with Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc., a Nasdaq-listed manufacturer of agricultural equipment, modular buildings, pressure vessels, and carbide cutting tools headquartered in Armstrong, Iowa. She served as Art's Way's Chief Financial Officer from 2004-2015 and 2018-2019, as well as its Chief Executive Officer from 2007-2020. Her duties included the drafting and review of Art's Way's filings with the SEC and Nasdaq, directing audits and quarterly reviews, and spearheading the development of the budgeting and forecasting process. After relocating to Palm City Florida, she founded Gunnerson Consulting, providing financial services to small and mid-size companies. Gunnerson began working for Twin Vee in late July 2021, during its initial public offering in an advisory capacity. Since then, she has assisted the Twin Vee management team on various financial matters as a new publicly traded company.

"We're excited to welcome Carrie to our Twin Vee family," said Joseph Visconti, President, and CEO of Twin Vee. "Her deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations, working on SEC and Nasdaq filings, as well as overseeing a manufacturing operation, should make an immediate impact as we seek to grow our business and position Twin Vee for the future. I am confident Carrie will provide strong leadership and be an excellent addition to the Twin Vee team."

"I am thrilled to join Twin Vee, a company that is dedicated to developing new products for its customers and cutting-edge technologies for the marine industry," stated Gunnerson. "Twin Vee has such a rich history, and I look forward to contributing to its story by working with the management team to help accelerate growth and help Twin Vee realize its full potential."

As CFO, Gunnerson will lead the financial side of Twin Vee and be responsible for accounting, treasury, financial planning, and analysis. Gunnerson will also manage the Company's inventory management and manufacturing software process that integrates with the accounting system.