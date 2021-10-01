1933 Industries Announces AGM Date and Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces that it will hold its Annual General and Special …

The details of all matters proposed to be put before the shareholders at the Meeting are set forth in the management information circular sent to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2021.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the " Company " or " 1933 Industries ") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, (the "Meeting").

Management Appointments

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Brian Farrell, Chairman of the Audit Committee and Board Member of the Company since 2018, has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer, following the departure of Ms. Tricia Kaelin, effective today. Mr. Farrell is an Alberta-based Chartered Accountant and partner with a public accountancy firm. He brings over 35 years of expertise in the areas of taxation, accounting, and public company management. As former Chief Financial Officer to a development company and to three TSX Venture Exchange-listed corporations, Mr. Farrell brings extensive experience in the public capital markets. He has also served as a director for Prize Mining Corporation, Mexican Silver Mines Ltd., Mindoro Resources Ltd., and Sonoro Energy Ltd., and sits on the board of several charitable organizations.

The Company further strengths its finance group with the addition of Mr. Brent Hilton who joins the Company as Controller. Mr. Hilton is a finance and accounting professional with more than 20 years' experience in financial reporting, analysis, audits, budgeting and forecasting for both for and non-profit organizations.

In addition, Mr. Steve Licon has been appointed Vice President of Operations, overseeing Alternative Medicine Association, the Company's licensed cultivation and extraction subsidiary in Nevada. Mr. Licon brings over 17 years' experience as a seasoned cannabis cultivator in Las Vegas, where he has designed and built over twenty cultivation sites. Mr. Licon is a winner of the Jack Herer Cup as well as six High Times awards. With over 500 successful harvests completed, Mr. Licon is experienced in managing all aspects of a large-scale commercial cultivation of premium cannabis.