checkAd

MGX Minerals Commences Design Study for Small Modular Nuclear Reactor ("SMR") Fuel for Electric Power and Long Range Space Flight

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTC PINK:MGXMF) is pleased to announce, the Company, has completed an initial review of Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technology ("SMR"). …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTC PINK:MGXMF) is pleased to announce, the Company, has completed an initial review of Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technology ("SMR"). The Company has identified an opportunity in the design of a standardized fuel, to give confidence to the many developers of SMR technology, that a reliable fuel supply will be available as their new reactor designs become available to the energy infrastructure and long range space flight markets. The Company has identified uranium and americium based pellet fuel as the focus, including (but not limited to) TRI - structural ISOtropic particle fuel ("TRISO").

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in advanced metals, industrial minerals, and energy technologies.

Contact Information:

Andris Kikuaka (P.Geo)
Chief Executive Officer
andris@mgxminerals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward‐looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to holding the postponed Meeting, and the filing of an amended notice of meeting and record date for the postponed Meeting. Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "in the event", "if", "believes", "asserts", "position", "intends", "envisages", "assumes", "recommends", "estimates", "approximate", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

The Company's forward-looking information are based on the applicable assumptions and factors the Company considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to the Company at such time, including without limitation, the ability to host the postponed Meeting at a later date, and the ability to find a suitable location which can accommodate an in-person shareholders' meeting. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors. These factors include, among others, uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors, and their potential effects, which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

SOURCE: MGX Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666392/MGX-Minerals-Commences-Design-Study- ...

MGX Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MGX Minerals Commences Design Study for Small Modular Nuclear Reactor ("SMR") Fuel for Electric Power and Long Range Space Flight VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTC PINK:MGXMF) is pleased to announce, the Company, has completed an initial review of Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technology ("SMR"). …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Hop-on is in a position to take advantage of the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy using their ...
Vicinity Motor Corp. Partners with Aereus Technologies to Offer Next-Generation Antimicrobial ...
U.S. Sees Significant Drop in Home Electrical Fires & Related Deaths/Injuries After 20+ Years Of ...
Cyren Adds Support for Ten Languages to its Microsoft 365 Anti-Phishing Solution to Better Serve ...
Nanalysis Fall Investor Presentation Schedule
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.09.21MGX Minerals Commences Review of Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technology
Accesswire | Analysen