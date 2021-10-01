Kadmon Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) today announced it will present data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of KD033, its anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein, in patients with metastatic or locally …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) today announced it will present data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of KD033, its anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein, in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors, in addition to other IL-15 preclinical work, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC 2021) 36th Annual Meeting, taking place virtually November 10 - 14, 2021. Details of the presentations are outlined below.