Kadmon Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Annual Meeting
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) today announced it will present data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of KD033, its anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein, in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors, in addition to other IL-15 preclinical work, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC 2021) 36th Annual Meeting, taking place virtually November 10 - 14, 2021.
Details of the presentations are outlined below.
Poster Presentation
Title: Phase I dose escalation of KD033, a PDL1-IL15 bispecific molecule, in metastatic and advanced solid tumors
Times: Friday, November 12, 2021 - Sunday, November 14, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST
Abstract ID: 550
Poster Presentation
Title: Anti-PD-L1/IL-15 KD033 activated macrophages and induced anti-tumor immunity in the tumor-microenvironment
Times: Friday, November 12, 2021 - Sunday, November 14, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST
Abstract ID: 652
Poster Presentation
Title: A novel anti-PD-1/IL15 bi-functional antibody with robust anti-tumor activity in multiple solid tumors
Times: Friday, November 12, 2021 - Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. EST
Abstract ID: 797
About the KD033-101 Clinical Trial
KD033-101 is a Phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study investigating the safety and efficacy of KD033 in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors. The dose-escalation phase of the study will evaluate the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics and identify the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of KD033. The dose-expansion phase of the study will enroll patients who have progressed or are refractory to programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1)/programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor therapy to assess safety, efficacy and determine the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of KD033.
About KD033
KD033 is a novel immunotherapy developed in-house and is fully owned by Kadmon. KD033 combines an anti-PD-L1 antibody with IL-15, a cytokine that expands key tumor-fighting cell types, including natural killer (NK), natural killer T (NKT) and memory T cells, to potentially induce durable responses and inhibit tumor growth. The anti-PD-L1 antibody directs IL-15 activity to the tumor microenvironment, limiting systemic exposure of IL-15 to potentially increase safety and tolerability.
