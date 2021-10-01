AllianzIM Launches New Buffered Outcome ETF With 6-Month Outcome Period

AllianzIM’s new ETF seeks to match the returns of the S&P 500 Price Return Index up to a stated Cap, while providing downside risk mitigation through a Buffer against the first 10% of S&P 500 Price Return Index losses for SIXO over a six-month outcome period. SIXO seeks to meet its investment objective using flexible exchange (FLEX) options.

Ticker Index Exposure Buffer1 Cap1 Outcome Period Start Date Outcome Period End Date SIXO AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF S&P 500 10% Gross / 9.63% Net 6.00% Gross / 5.63% Net October 1, 2021 March 31, 2022

“The buffered outcome ETF market has grown dramatically, increasing from zero to almost $8 billion of assets in just three years,” said Johan Grahn, Vice President and Head of ETF Strategy at AllianzIM. “We’re excited to expand our lineup of Buffered Outcome ETFs to meet the evolving risk management needs of investors. SIXO is the latest addition to our Defined Outcome ETF lineup, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the equity market up to a cap in an ETF that provides a 10% buffer against losses and the potential for gains to be realized every six months.”

SIXO debuts as one of the lowest-cost buffered outcome ETFs on the market with an expense ratio of 0.74%. The ETF is designed to create more opportunity for investors with two outcome periods per year, as well as provide additional applications within an investment portfolio. SIXO provides the potential for greater downside mitigation with a 10% buffer over a shorter period and can serve as a potential alternative to short-term, low-yielding investment vehicles.