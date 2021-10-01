Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of Vudalimab (XmAb717) and Four Research Programs at the SITC Annual Meeting

The presentations will include updated clinical results from expansion cohorts in the Phase 1 study of vudalimab (XmAb717), a selective PD-1 x CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, in patients with prostate cancer, renal cell carcinoma and other cancers without approved checkpoint therapies. New data from four preclinical-stage programs, including Xencor’s IL-12-Fc cytokine program, PD-L1 x CD28 bispecific antibody program, TGFβR2 bispecific antibody platform, and bispecific NK cell engager platform, will also be presented.

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced five poster presentations at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, being held in Washington, D.C., and virtually November 10-14, 2021.

Presentation Details

Abstract 523, “Preliminary clinical experience with XmAb20717, a PD-1 x CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors”

Abstract 707, “IL12 Fc-fusions engineered for reduced potency and extended half-life exhibit strong anti-tumor activity and improved therapeutic index compared to wild-type IL12 agents”

Abstract 698, “PD-L1 targeted CD28 costimulatory bispecific antibodies enhance T cell activation in solid tumors”

Abstract 872, “PD1 x TGFbR2 and CD5 x TGFbR2 bispecifics selectively block TGFbR2 on target-positive T cells, promote T cell activation, and elicit an anti-tumor response in solid tumors”

Abstract 787, “Natural Killer cell engagers activate innate and adaptive immunity and show synergy with proinflammatory cytokines”

Posters will be available in the poster hall and virtually to registrants of the SITC Annual Meeting, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 12. In the poster hall, odd numbered posters will be displayed on Friday, November 12, and even numbered posters will be displayed on Saturday, November 13. Posters will be archived under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com.

About Vudalimab (XmAb717)

Vudalimab (XmAb717) is an XmAb bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets immune checkpoint receptors PD-1 and CTLA-4 and is designed to promote tumor-selective T-cell activation. Xencor’s approach to dual checkpoint/co-stimulation reduces the need for the multiple antibodies and allows for more selective targeting of T cells with high checkpoint expression, which may potentially improve the therapeutic index of combination immunotherapies. In preclinical studies, dual blockade of PD-1 and CTLA-4 with vudalimab significantly enhanced T cell proliferation and activation, and anti-tumor activity in vivo. Xencor has initiated a Phase 2 clinical study of vudalimab in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), as a monotherapy or in combination depending on subtype, and a Phase 2 clinical study in patients with advanced gynecologic and genitourinary malignancies, as well as high-risk mCRPC.