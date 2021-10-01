checkAd

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Asks Critical Questions of AB Value on Behalf of Stockholders

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company" or “RMCF”), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections, today issued an open letter to AB Value Management LLC (“AB Value”) asking four critical questions on behalf of stockholders. RMCF believes that stockholders deserve answers regarding the superficial and ineffective plan AB Value has proposed, AB Value’s misleading and inaccurate public statements, and AB Value’s refusal to engage with the Company’s good-faith efforts to find a mutually agreeable resolution that would benefit ALL stockholders.

RMCF reminds all stockholders to vote on the WHITE proxy card today FOR ALL of RMCF’s director nominees ahead of the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), to be held October 6, 2021.

The open letter is copied below:

*****

October 1, 2021

Dear Mr. Berger,

As we approach Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s (“RMCF”) Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held on October 6, 2021, the Company believes stockholders need answers to several critical questions regarding the public conduct of AB Value Management LLC (“AB Value”) and AB Value’s lack of a plausible and effective plan for the Company.

Why has AB Value failed to provide stockholders with anything other than a superficial, ineffective plan for the Company?
 In its report, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) stated that the AB Value-led dissident group “has not disclosed a sufficiently detailed go-forward plan to merit outright control of the Board.” That was nearly a week ago. Stockholders need answers: what is your plan? We find it unacceptable that you would ask stockholders to grant you control of RMCF’s Board and yet fail to present a plausible, comprehensive plan to manage and grow the Company.

Why is AB Value continuing to blatantly ignore the facts of the Company’s resolution with Immaculate Confection?
 We believe stockholders should be concerned that AB Value continues to ignore the facts in its public statements regarding RMCF’s relationship with Immaculate Confection, operator of the Company’s Canadian master franchise network. You, Mr. Berger, voted on August 4, 2021 to approve the settlement with Immaculate Confection. RMCF and Immaculate Confection are collaborating productively and exploring constructive ways to strengthen our business relationship. As written in the settlement terms, which you signed, RMCF and Immaculate Confection have “six months to explore good faith negotiations on alternative business solutions.” You are aware – or should be aware – that AB Value’s public statements on this matter are false and misleading. Why do you continue to mislead stockholders? Are you unaware of the settlement terms that you voted to approve?

