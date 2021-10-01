checkAd

Affimed Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts with Preclinical Data on Its Innate Cell Engagers at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that three abstracts with preclinical data of its innate cell engagers have been accepted for poster presentation at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), which will be held on November 10-14, 2021.

Abstract details:

Title: Tetravalent, bispecific innate cell engager AFM24 enhances macrophage mediated tumor cell phagocytosis

Abstract ID: 880

Authors: Sheena Pinto, Susanne Wingert, Jens Pahl, Armin Beez, Sabrina Purr, Uwe Reusch, Arndt Schottelius and Joachim Koch

Title: Enhanced antibody-mediated phagocytosis and antibody-mediated cell cytotoxicity using tetravalent, bispecific innate cell engagers (ICE) in 3D spheroids

Abstract ID: 881

Authors: Sheena Pinto, Savannah Jackson, Julia Knoch, Christian Breunig, Arndt Schottelius and Joachim Koch

Title: The bispecific innate cell engagers AFM13 (CD30/CD16A) and AFM24 (EGFR/CD16A) increase the fraction of tumor target-responsive NK cells and boost serial killing

Abstract ID: 894

Authors: Chiara Zambarda, Karolin Guldevall, Christian Breunig, Damien Toullec, Jacopo Fontana, Sheena Pinto, Jens Pahl, Susanne Wingert, Joachim Koch and Björn Önfelt

The full abstracts will be released on November 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. EST.

For more details about the SITC Virtual Annual Meeting please visit: https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/home.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Affimed Investor Contact

Alex Fudukidis
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com
Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102

Media Contact

Mary Beth Sandin
Vice President, Marketing and Communications
E-Mail: M.Sandin@affimed.com
Tel: +1 (484) 888-8195 





