Nkarta to Present Preclinical Data from Engineered NK Cell Platform at SITC 36th Annual Meeting

  • Data support potential clinical applications of CRISPR/Cas9 genome engineering, CD70 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) targeting, and donor selection algorithms in next generation NK cell development programs
  • Update also highlights novel methods for scaling the expansion of engineered NK cells to potentially supply a life cycle’s worth of commercial product from a single donor

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced four presentations at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting and Pre-Conference Programs to be held November 10-14, 2021.

The full abstracts are scheduled to be available on the SITC website on November 9, 2021.

Presented jointly with CRISPR Therapeutics:

Title: A Combined Strategy of CD70 CAR Co-expression with Membrane-bound IL-15 and CISH Knockout Results in Enhanced NK Cytotoxicity and Persistence
Abstract Number and Type: 16439, oral*
Poster Presentation Date and Time: November 10, 2021, 2:40 p.m. ET

Title: CISH Gene-knockout Anti-CD70-CAR NK Cells Demonstrate Potent Anti-tumor Activity Against Solid Tumor Cell Lines and Provide Partial Resistance to Tumor Microenvironment Inhibition
Abstract Number and Type: 113, poster
Poster Presentation Date and Time: November 12, 2021, 7:00 am – 8:30 pm ET

Nkarta presentations:

Title: Potentiating the Large-Scale Expansion and Engineering of Peripheral Blood-Derived CAR NK Cells for Off-the-Shelf Application
Abstract Number and Type: 151, poster
Poster Presentation Date and Time: November 12, 2021, 7:00 am – 8:30 pm ET

Title: KIR Haplotype Can Inform Donor Selection in the Production of Allogeneic Memory-Like CAR NK Cells for Clinical Application
Abstract Number and Type: 128, poster
Poster Presentation Date and Time: November 13, 2021, 7:00 am – 8:30 pm ET

* https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/program/pre-conference-programs/industr ...; a pre-conference program; additional registration is required.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer patients. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, which are engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

