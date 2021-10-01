checkAd

Sensei Biotherapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data for SNS-101, a Proprietary Anti-VISTA Antibody, at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced it will present preclinical data for its anti-VISTA (V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation) product candidate, SNS-101, during the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held in Washington, D.C. from November 10 - 14, 2021. These data are the first preclinical data to be presented by Sensei Bio in a scientific forum from the company’s TMAb (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform.

“Our TMAb technology has the potential to address the challenges of current immune checkpoint therapies by identifying antibodies that preferentially bind in the tumor microenvironment, providing the potential for an improved safety and clinical activity profile,” said Robert Pierce, M.D., chief scientific officer at Sensei Bio. “We believe SNS-101 has the potential to unleash potent anti-cancer immune responses through selective inhibition of VISTA, an important immune checkpoint regulator. The key to unlocking the power of the VISTA immune checkpoint is to select an antibody that binds VISTA at low pH in order to avoid target mediated drug disposition and on target/off-tissue side effects.”

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract #228: Antagonistic pH-selective VISTA antibody SNS-101 potentiates anti-PD-1/PD-L1-induced anti-tumor immunity

Poster Session Date & Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Edward van der Horst, Ph.D., Vice President, Preclinical Development at Sensei Biotherapeutics

About SNS-101
SNS-101 is a potent, pH-dependent fully human monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of VISTA, a novel immune checkpoint that is expressed primarily on myeloid cells, with its receptor, PSGL-1. Selectivity is achieved because SNS-101 targets VISTA only at the acidic pH of the tumor (pH~6), which is lower than the blood (pH 7.4) and may result in a favorable pharmacokinetic (PK) profile. Blocking the interaction of VISTA with its receptor PSGL-1 activates T-cells and may result in tumor microenvironment selective activity of SNS-101. VISTA has been shown to play an important role in multiple tumor types, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

