Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Sbanken ASA

Dividend amount: 4.40 per share
Declared currency: Norwegian Krone
Last day including right: 4 October 2021
Ex-date: 5 October 2021
Record date: 6 October 2021
Payment date: From 13 October 2021
Date of approval: 1 October 2021

For further information, please contact:
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



