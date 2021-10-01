checkAd

BioNTech to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data Across Multiple Immuno-Oncology Programs at 36th SITC Annual Meeting

MAINZ, Germany, October 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that new clinical and preclinical data will be presented in six posters and one presentation at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held both in person and virtually from November 10 - 14, 2021. The presentations will include new data from multiple programs across various drug classes along with first-in-human data for three programs. This is the largest data collection the company will present at a scientific meeting, showcasing BioNTech’s diversified oncology pipeline.

“The data we will be presenting at SITC 2021 is indicative of our continued pursuit of pathbreaking science and the development of our platform technologies that tailor anti-cancer therapies to individual patient needs,” said Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech. “We are encouraged by the considerable progress within our oncology portfolio seeing multiple programs now coming to fruition. They represent critical steps for us towards bringing cancer immunotherapy into the next generation and we are looking forward to sharing the data with the scientific community at a key conference.”

 Presentation Details:

Antibodies, Next-Generation Checkpoint Immunomodulators

Program: BNT312
Presentation Title: First-in-human phase 1/2 trial to evaluate the safety and initial clinical activity of DuoBody-CD40×4-1BB (GEN1042) in patients with advanced solid tumors
Session Title: Concurrent Rapid Oral Abstract Presentation Session 206: Clinical
Speaker: Melissa L. Johnson, M.D., Lead Investigator, Associate Director, Lung Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, TriStar Centennial Medical Center
Abstract Number: 493
Date & Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:45 pm - 1:45 pm ET
 
Poster Details:

All data presented in poster presentations at the poster hall will be made available as virtual ePosters throughout the SITC 36th Virtual Annual Meeting.

mRNA Therapeutics, FixVac

Program: BNT111
Poster Title: An RNA lipoplex (RNA-LPX) vaccine demonstrates strong immunogenicity and promising clinical activity in a Phase I trial in cutaneous melanoma patients with no evidence of disease at trial inclusion
Abstract Number: 15965
Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 am - 8:30 pm ET

Program: BNT112
Poster Title: A first-in-human (FIH) Phase I/IIa clinical trial assessing a ribonucleic acid lipoplex (RNA-LPX) encoding shared tumor antigens for immunotherapy of prostate cancer; preliminary analysis of PRO-MERIT

Wertpapier


