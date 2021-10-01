checkAd

Ikena Oncology to Present a Trial-in-Progress Update, Translational Data, and Indication Selection Methodology for Novel AHR Inhibition Program at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA), a targeted oncology company navigating new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that three abstracts highlighting the company’s Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AHR) antagonist program, with novel inhibitor IK-175, will be presented at the SITC 2021 Annual Meeting. IK-175 is an oral AHR antagonist designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment to increase both innate and adaptive immunity and is currently being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2021) is being held in-person and virtually November 10-14, 2021. Abstract details can be found below.         

Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AHR) Antagonist Program

Title: A Phase 1a/b Study of IK-175, an Oral AHR Inhibitor, Alone and in Combination with Nivolumab in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors and Urothelial Carcinoma
Abstract Number: 392
Presenter:  Jason Luke MD, FACP, Trial Investigator, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

Title: Computational biology and tissue-based approaches to inform indication selection for a novel AHR inhibitor
Abstract Number: 93
Presenter: Marta Sanchez-Martin, PhD, Ikena Oncology

Title: Analytical validation of a novel immunohistochemistry assay to determine nuclear AHR expression in human bladder cancer
Abstract Number: 58
Presenter: Lei Wang, PhD, Ikena Oncology

The Phase 1 trial of IK-175 is currently recruiting in both monotherapy and combination arm in advanced solid tumors and recently expanded its monotherapy urothelial carcinoma cohort. For more information on the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting and how to register, visit the website.

About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The Company’s lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor addressing the Hippo signaling pathway, a known tumor suppressor pathway that also drives resistance to multiple targeted therapies. Additional programs include an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the KRAS signaling pathway and programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signals, two of which are being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, including IK-175, an aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment. Ikena’s pipeline is built on addressing genetically defined or biomarker-driven cancers and developing therapies that can serve specific patient populations in need of new therapeutic options. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Gwen Schanker
LifeSci Communications
gschanker@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact:
Rebecca Cohen
Ikena Oncology
rcohen@ikenaoncology.com 





