checkAd

PCLI Achieves OTC: Pink - Current Status and Creates a Real Estate Division

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 14:15  |  19   |   |   

FRUITLAND, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / PROTOCALL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTC PINK:PCLI) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quote and market information for the Company on http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PCLI/quote …

FRUITLAND, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / PROTOCALL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTC PINK:PCLI) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quote and market information for the Company on http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PCLI/quote $PCLI

Protocall Technologies Inc. (PCLI) has successfully completed the formal process of providing current information disclosures to officially achieve the OTC Pink Current Information status on the OTC Markets.

CEO Paul Knudson stated, "We are very excited to be Pink Current as this completes the long process of rehabilitating PCLI to become a viable, publicly traded company. We have preserved the investments of our loyal and patient shareholders. In addition, I am excited to say we have established the foundation for recapitalization of PCLI thru acquisitions and company growth will continue. PCLI is establishing a Real Estate Division with acquisitions ideally suited to take advantage of the red-hot Idaho housing market. As we expand this division the Company will be providing updates."

PCLI CONTACT: Paul Knudson, 912 Bobwhite Street, Fruitland, Idaho 83619.
PCLI's telephone number is 1-208-452-6972.
Website: http://www.protocalltech.com

Follow us on Twitter: @OfficialPCLI

INVEST IN LAND, THEY AREN'T MAKING ANYMORE OF IT - Mark Twain

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in our filings and our "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are available in the OTC Markets, Inc. website under our trading symbol, "PCLI".

SOURCE: Protocall Technologies Inc. (PCLI)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666192/PCLI-Achieves-OTC-Pink--Current-Stat ...

Protocall Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PCLI Achieves OTC: Pink - Current Status and Creates a Real Estate Division FRUITLAND, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / PROTOCALL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTC PINK:PCLI) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quote and market information for the Company on http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PCLI/quote …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Hop-on is in a position to take advantage of the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy using their ...
Vicinity Motor Corp. Partners with Aereus Technologies to Offer Next-Generation Antimicrobial ...
U.S. Sees Significant Drop in Home Electrical Fires & Related Deaths/Injuries After 20+ Years Of ...
Cyren Adds Support for Ten Languages to its Microsoft 365 Anti-Phishing Solution to Better Serve ...
Nanalysis Fall Investor Presentation Schedule
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...