PCLI Achieves OTC: Pink - Current Status and Creates a Real Estate Division

CEO Paul Knudson stated, "We are very excited to be Pink Current as this completes the long process of rehabilitating PCLI to become a viable, publicly traded company. We have preserved the investments of our loyal and patient shareholders. In addition, I am excited to say we have established the foundation for recapitalization of PCLI thru acquisitions and company growth will continue. PCLI is establishing a Real Estate Division with acquisitions ideally suited to take advantage of the red-hot Idaho housing market. As we expand this division the Company will be providing updates."

PCLI CONTACT: Paul Knudson, 912 Bobwhite Street, Fruitland, Idaho 83619.

PCLI's telephone number is 1-208-452-6972.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in our filings and our "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are available in the OTC Markets, Inc. website under our trading symbol, "PCLI".

