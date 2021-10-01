checkAd

All for One Group SE to expand its portfolio of products and services in Switzerland by acquiring SAP business and IT consulting experts ASC

DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion
All for One Group SE to expand its portfolio of products and services in Switzerland by acquiring SAP business and IT consulting experts ASC

01.10.2021 / 14:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All for One Group to expand its portfolio of products and services in Switzerland by acquiring SAP business and IT consulting experts ASC

- Contract governing the acquisition of all shares in Swiss ASC Group has been signed

- Strengthening of the Group's SAP expertise and consulting resources in Switzerland

- Expansion of SAP portfolio of corporate finance & group consolidation, controlling, business planning, BI, reporting & analytics products and services

- ASC is the perfect complement to the Group's Swiss subsidiary Process Partner AG

- Further promotion of the innovative CONVERSION/4 subscription model for transforming clients to S/4HANA

Filderstadt, 1 October 2021 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, has signed an agreement governing the acquisition, effective 1 October 2021, of all shares in the Swiss ASC Group based in Baden and Engelberg. The transaction has already been completed. By agreement between the parties, the purchase price is not being disclosed. The acquisition will be funded from cash funds.

The acquisition of the consulting company ASC will enable All for One Group to expand its business in Switzerland. ASC offers a broad portfolio of consulting products and services focusing on business and IT/SAP consulting. The Group ranks among the leading players in Switzerland in the fields of corporate finance and enterprise performance management with expertise therefore in group consolidation, controlling and the associated disciplines of business planning, BI reporting and analytics. The 50 or so consultants at ASC advise both well-known companies in the larger midmarket and international groups, irrespective of the nature of their business. In 2020, the Group generated revenues in the region of CHF 12 million (around EUR 11 million).

DGAP-News All for One Group SE to expand its portfolio of products and services in Switzerland by acquiring SAP business and IT consulting experts ASC DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion All for One Group SE to expand its portfolio of products and services in Switzerland by acquiring SAP business and IT consulting experts ASC 01.10.2021 / 14:21 The issuer is …

