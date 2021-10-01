checkAd

World's Leading Neuroscientists Unveil Research on COVID-19's Impact on the Brain, Understanding Migraine Pathophysiology, Solving the Mystery of Sleep, Biomarkers in Traumatic Brain Injury and More at 25th Biennial World Congress of Neurology from Octobe

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 14:25  |  52   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The impact COVID-19 has on the brain, understanding migraine pathophysiology, solving the mystery of sleep by "Lighting Up the Brain," blood biomarkers for traumatic brain injury and more groundbreaking research will be unveiled by the world's leading neuroscientists at the 25th Biennial World Congress of Neurology (WCN) on October 3 through 7, 2021, presented by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN).

The impact COVID-19 has on the brain, understanding migraine pathophysiology, solving the mystery of sleep by “Lighting Up the Brain,” blood biomarkers for traumatic brain injury and more groundbreaking research will be unveiled by the world’s leading neuroscientists at the 25th Biennial World Congress of Neurology (WCN) on October 3 through 7, 2021, presented by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN).

Originally scheduled for Rome, Italy, the WCN 2021 will be entirely virtual for the first time. The conference, attended by global members of 122 WFN member societies, is organized in association with The Italian Society of Neurology (SIN). With 3,000 members, SIN is Italy's largest association of neurologists, providing a constantly growing number of education and training activities.

"By engaging in a fully virtual conference this year, we are able to reach more people and further our mission to foster the importance of brain health and quality neurology worldwide. We are proud to be supported by The Italian Society of Neurology as we bring together medical professionals, public health officials and media representatives from all over to discuss the latest and greatest research on the brain and nervous system," said Prof. William Carroll, AM, MB BS, MD, FRACP, FRCP(E), president of the World Federation of Neurology.

On supporting the WFN to co-host the WCN 2021, Prof. Gioacchino Tedeschi, president of the Italian Society of Neurology, said, "The World Congress represents a fundamentally unique  opportunity for comparison and collaboration on a global level between the various neurological skills and knowledge, an opportunity for networking between specialists who can thus work in synergy to respond to the challenges common to all countries, such as COVID-19."

During the conference, the WCN 2021 is hosting two press conferences. The first will detail World Brain Day 2021 and the second will feature a global panel discussion on the WFN's Brain Health Initiative, "The Vital Role of the Neurologist and Advocacy."

PRESS CONFERENCE — Stop Multiple Sclerosis: Highlights from World Brain Day 2021
On July 22, 2021, people all over the world joined the World Federation of Neurology and Multiple Sclerosis International Federation in recognizing World Brain Day, which was dedicated to multiple sclerosis (MS), a neurological disease that affects 2.8 million people of all ages globally. During World Brain Day, experts from around the world shared the key steps required to stop MS: earlier diagnosis, the effectiveness of life-changing therapies and access to them as well as advocating for improved quality of life for those living with MS and their caregivers. WFN will present a special press conference with experts in multiple sclerosis discussing WBD 2021's impact, which will be available on demand through the WCN 2021 portal.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World's Leading Neuroscientists Unveil Research on COVID-19's Impact on the Brain, Understanding Migraine Pathophysiology, Solving the Mystery of Sleep, Biomarkers in Traumatic Brain Injury and More at 25th Biennial World Congress of Neurology from Octobe LONDON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The impact COVID-19 has on the brain, understanding migraine pathophysiology, solving the mystery of sleep by "Lighting Up the Brain," blood biomarkers for traumatic brain injury and more groundbreaking research …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Demand for Healthier Options Sparks Beverages Innovation Growth
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
Medical Imaging Market Revenue to Cross USD 33,002.52 million by 2028, COVID-19 Impact and Global ...
Low-calorie Food Market to be driven by Rising Adoption of Plant-based Products, Growing Health ...
Automotive Filters Market worth $23.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
NVH Testing Market worth $2.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
World's Leading Neuroscientists Unveil Research on COVID-19's Impact on the Brain, Understanding ...
Titel
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
Joy Spreader Group Signs Strategic Agreement with Poly Film Investment Corporation to Further ...
All New GS4 and GA6 Ready for Release in the Middle East
Latin America, Not US, Spearheading Advancements in Global Cannabis Markets
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale