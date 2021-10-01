checkAd

CEMATRIX Announces the retirement of Dan Koyich and the appointment of John Kim to the Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCBB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products announces changes to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Dan Koyich has retired from the Board of Directors effective September 30th, 2021. Mr. Koyich has served on the Board since 2007.  “Dan has provided strategic leadership since the early days of CEMATRIX and has continued to provide valuable counsel to the board and our staff,” said Minaz Lalani, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “I want to publicly thank Dan for his service and help in growing shareholder value.”

CEMATRIX is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Kim to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").    Mr. Kim currently sits on the Boards of several publicly traded companies including WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL), EMERGE Commerce (TSXV: ECOM), and Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX: TBP). Mr. Kim is a Toronto based businessman and advisor to several early-stage technology companies, particularly in the areas of strategy and finance. Previously, Mr. Kim was an award-winning institutional investor, where he managed various mandates, including mutual funds, hedge funds, and private client assets. John has a great understanding and passion for the capital markets and has years of experience helping young companies grow.

"We are very excited to welcome John to CEMATRIX’s Board," said Jeff Kendrick, CEO of CEMATRIX. "John adds a wealth of knowledge in public Board governance and institutional capital markets. John also brings relevant experience in acquisitions, which will be instrumental to CEMATRIX as we continue to pursue strategic acquisitions to accelerate our growth plan."

"I am excited to join CEMATRIX at a pivotal time in the growth of the company. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team as they as they continue to execute on their strategy of organic growth and accretive acquisitions," said John Kim.

For further information on CEMATRIX’s Board of Directors, please visit www.cematrix.com.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company. For more information please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

Disclaimer

