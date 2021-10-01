CSG Systems International to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 3

CSG (R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 5:00pm ET to discuss the company's third quarter 2021 earnings results. The conference call will feature CSG president and chief executive officer Brian Shepherd and CSG chief financial officer Rollie Johns.

To reach the conference, call 1-888-440-4531 and use the passcode 6134021

Click here to join a webcast of CSG's earnings call in live or archived format.

# # #

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries. To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright (c) 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG(R) is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contact:

John Rea

Investor Relations

CSG

+1 (210) 687 4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Contact Details

John Rea

+1 210-687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Company Website

https://www.csgi.com

News Source: News Direct

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1237606 01-Oct-2021